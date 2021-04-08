Wesley Willows, Peterson Meadows offer hiring event April 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – Job seekers in Rockford and the surrounding area are invited to attend a hiring event at Peterson Meadows to learn more about available opportunities at Wesley Willows and Peterson Meadows on Thursday, April 15.

Attendees will have an opportunity to engage in an on-the-spot interview and connect directly with managers from both Wesley Willows and Peterson Meadows from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Dick & Pat Nyquist Family Chapel at 6402 Newburg Rd.

Immediate full and part time positions available in the following areas:

Healthcare: RN, LPN and CNA – Sign on Bonus

Fitness Coordinator

Nursing Supervisor Maintenance I, II, & III

Director of Nursing

Guest Services Associate (full time days)

RN/LPN Infection Preventionist

Wait Staff

Dining Supervisor

Driver (part-time)

Position and application information can be found here.

There will be COVID-19 safety precautions. A mask is required to enter the event and you will be screened upon entrance including your temperature. Please stay at least six feet apart for social distancing and don’t forget to bring your mask. Hand sanitizer will be available.

