Two arrested after multiple residential burglaries in Winnebago Co.

Brook I. Jones, Bobby D. Hare
Brook I. Jones, Bobby D. Hare(Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford natives were arrested and charged with residential burglary from a Wednesday incident.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office have responded to several residential burglaries that have occurred in recent days in various areas of Winnebago County. Detectives launched an investigation and obtained information from the community that lead to a suspect in these burglaries, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, detectives saw suspects Bobby Hare, 38, and Brooke Jones, 28, commit a residential burglary in the 5800 block of Dover Road in unincorporated Winnebago County. Hare and Jones were taken into custody, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the case and authorized charges against Hare of residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and driving while driver’s license revoked. Jones was charged with residential burglary.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives are still investigating and additional charges are possible. If you have information, please contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers (815) 967-7867.

