Thursday marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In honor of the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of 1943 — where residents of the Nazi-occupied country staged an armed revolt to prevent deportation to concentration camps — April 8 marks Holocaust Remembrance Day.

When deciding how we wanted to acknowledge it, interest in participating in the discussion came from many, including our meteorologist Ethan Rosuck.

“Ever since I learned about the Holocaust back in 8th grade and even more so in my high school U.S. history class and from my family, discussing this period in history is something that need to be taught for years to come as the number of survivors form that time period gets smaller and smaller as the years go forward,” Rosuck said.

President Emeritus of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center and Holocaust survivor Sam Harris spoke with WIFR.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.