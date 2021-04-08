RPS 205 to receive $220 million in federal funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several area school districts are set to receive much needed money thanks to millions of dollars of federal funding.

During his visit to Rockford Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker stopped at Ellis Elementary School to speak on his plan to get students and staff back in the classroom after almost a year of remote learning.

Last week, Gov. Pritzker announced school districts in Illinois will receive more than $7 billion in federal funding over three years for kindergarten through high school education. The influx of cash comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, the latest federal COVID-19 stimulus package, which Congress passed earlier this year.

The Rockford Public School District is set to receive $220 million in federal funding. The money is to be used on extra counseling for students, tutoring options and summer programs - all designed to get students back on track.

All public schools in the state of Illinois will receive a portion of the funds.

