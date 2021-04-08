Advertisement

Rockford Police searching for suspect in Aldi robbery

Robbery occurred just before noon on Wednesday
Robbery occurred just before noon on Wednesday
Robbery occurred just before noon on Wednesday(123RF)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are currently searching for the person who robbed the Aldi on E. State St. Wednesday morning.

According to police, a white male, about 5′8″ and approximately in his 30′s entered the store and showed the clerk a weapon. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, they are encouraged to call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

