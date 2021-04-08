Rockford Police searching for suspect in Aldi robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are currently searching for the person who robbed the Aldi on E. State St. Wednesday morning.

According to police, a white male, about 5′8″ and approximately in his 30′s entered the store and showed the clerk a weapon. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, they are encouraged to call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

