Armed suspect at Rockford Walmart detained
When police arrived at the scene, the suspect fled.
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police have detained a 20-year-old man after receiving a report of an armed man at the Walmart on Walton Street on Thursday afternoon.
When police arrived at Walmart at 7219 Walton St., the suspect fled, according to the Rockford Police Department. The Walmart is currently closed.
