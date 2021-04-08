Armed suspect at Rockford Walmart detained

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police have detained a 20-year-old man after receiving a report of an armed man at the Walmart on Walton Street on Thursday afternoon.

When police arrived at Walmart at 7219 Walton St., the suspect fled, according to the Rockford Police Department. The Walmart is currently closed.

Armed subject, a 20-year-old male, from earlier incident at Wal-Mart on Walton, has been detained. Wal-Mart on Walton is currently closed. More details will follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.