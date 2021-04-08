Advertisement

Armed suspect at Rockford Walmart detained

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect fled.
Walmart (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Walmart (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(KY3)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police have detained a 20-year-old man after receiving a report of an armed man at the Walmart on Walton Street on Thursday afternoon.

When police arrived at Walmart at 7219 Walton St., the suspect fled, according to the Rockford Police Department. The Walmart is currently closed.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Police are looking for a suspect described as a Black man in his 20′s, wearing a white shirt...
Rockford Police searching for bank robbery suspect who fled on bike
car crash
Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office releases names involved in two fatal accidents
Illinois route 2 and Rockton Road.
6 injured after multi-vehicle crash at IL-2 and Rockton Road
Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) and Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport)
Local legislators urge investigation into Freeport election

Latest News

Brook I. Jones, Bobby D. Hare
Two arrested after multiple residential burglaries in Winnebago Co.
Meyer and Heidenreich.
Freeport man charged with first degree murder after body found in Carroll Co.
COVID-19 vaccine
Ill. residents 16 and up to be eligible for COVID vaccine starting next week
(COVID-19).
IDPH: 3,739 new COVID-19 cases, 34 more deaths