Rockford Mass Transit District expands service to include both mass vaccination sites

Leaders say they want to help get people to and from their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Getting to your vaccine appointment just got a little bit easier as the Rockford Mass Transit District expands service.

RMTD leaders say starting on Tuesday bus routes have been altered to include service to and from the mass vaccination site on W. Riverside Blvd.

RMTD Executive Director Michael Stubbe says the Kilburn and Huffman routes will now take people to the COVID-19 vaccination side on W. Riverside Blvd. for free. Stubbe says the bus will make a slight detour after leaving the Walmart on Northside and head to the facility. Stubbe also says buses will depart from downtown every 45 minutes.

Area leaders also say Winnebago County is experiencing another wave of COVID-19 cases.

“Our positivity rate has more than doubled in two weeks, and it’s more than tripled in 35 days,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

If you would like to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in person The Winnebago County Health Department releases the following locations to do so this month:

April 9- Washington Park Community Center ( 3617 Delaware Street) from 4 p.m. - 7p.m.

April 16- Providence Missionary Baptist Church (2209 Clifton Avenue) from 4 p.m. - 7p.m.

April 23- Beyer Early Childhood Center (333 15th Avenue) from 4 p.m. - 7p.m.

April 30- Orton Keyes Community Building (633 Ranger Street) from 4 p.m. - 7p.m.

