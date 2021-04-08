Police investigating monkey sightings on Cincinnati’s west side

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) -Cincinnati police say they are investigating reports from residents claiming they saw five monkeys on the loose overnight on the city’s west side.

But so far, police and an official from the Cincinnati Zoo say there are no confirmed monkey sightings.

“There’s not much we can do until we have a confirmed sighting by Cincinnati police,” said David Orban, the zoo’s director for animal science and strategy.

Some residents said they saw monkeys swinging in trees in St. Joseph’s Cemetery at West Eight Street and Enright Avenue in East Price Hill. One of them, Sammy Trinh, said she posted a video to Facebook.

Officers responded to the area about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

They said that while they did not see any monkeys, they are taking the residents’ reported sighting seriously, calling the story “real.”

If it turns out monkeys are on the loose, police said overnight the animals likely escaped from a private residential collection.

They returned to the cemetery Thursday morning with Orban. He said no monkeys have escaped from the zoo.

The Facebook video is too dark and blurry to tell for sure.

He pointed out that “numerous types of animals can occupy trees” and it’s hard to judge by the size and appearance of the ones in the video.

“Until we are able to identify them in the daylight, it’s hard to know. The Cincinnati Zoo will be here to assist and confirm, but at this point we need a confirmed sighting. If anyone does have a confirmed sighting of these monkeys they should call Cincinnati police.”

Should anyone spot what they think is a monkey, he says “as with all wild animals, people should keep their distance. The best thing to do is to call the Cincinnati Police Department and let them know they have a sighting.”

