Miss Carly’s in need of blanket donations

‘We need blankets all year long,” Carly Rice said.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While we get deeper into the spring season and temperatures tick up, the need for warm blankets doesn’t go away for the homeless population in our communities.

Miss Carly’s in Rockford says she is in dire need of blankets to hand out to those she serves, especially ones big enough to cover an adult.

Carly Rice says the weather is hard for the homeless population since many can’t jeep their blankets from getting wet or dirty. She says many times we don’t think of donating blankets in the spring because the weather gets warmer, but they can act as much more than a way to stay warm.

“It fights off a lot more than just the cold. We need blankets all year long. Same thing with socks, we always need socks. People only think of it during the winter time usually, but trench foot, getting your feet wet is a huge thing in the summer, especially the spring,” Carly Rice said.

