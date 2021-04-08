In Grown Farms to host job fair at Freeport Public Library Tuesday

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - In Grown Farms, LLC will host a job fair at the Freeport Public Library on Tuesday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All candidates are encouraged to bring their resume and be ready to interview for immediate openings. Interested candidates should follow this link to pre-register for an available time.

The company is looking for candidates to fill full time and part time positions at their expanding facility just east of Freeport. Applicants will be interviewed for openings in several positions within the company. Jobs will be offered on the spot to qualified applicants pending a background check. Minimum age requirement is 21.

If you are interested in applying but not available to attend the job fair, please email In Grown Farms at hiring@ingrownfarms.com or visit ingrownfarms.com/careers for more information and to fill out an application.

“Our operation is growing quickly in Freeport and we are excited to offer new opportunities to work in the area. Our team is great to work with and the organization has created many advancement pathways that allow for increased wages while working in the company,” Charles Amadin, In Grown Farms General Manager said.

In Grown Farms was established in Freeport in 2015 as a 3000 sq ft. facility exclusively cultivating medical cannabis. It has grown to an 80,000 sq. ft cultivation facility that grows cannabis for patients and customers in both the medical and recreational markets.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.