IDPH: 3,739 new COVID-19 cases, 34 more deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite a slight dip in case numbers compared to Wednesday, the state’s COVID case numbers sit above 3,000.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,739 new confirmed and probable COVID, including 34 additional deaths.

On Wednesday, the state reported 3,790 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases including 28 additional deaths.

As of Thursday, the state has recorded a total of 1,269,196 COVID cases, including 21,457 COVID-related deaths.

The state’s vaccination rollout continues with IDPH reporting more than 8,600,000 COVID vaccine doses distributed so far in Illinois.

According to the state, the number “includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended.”

On Wednesday, a record 154,201 doses were administered in the state.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.