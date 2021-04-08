Advertisement

Healthcare workers report surge in post traumatic stress

Experts concerned about impending mental health crisis
Healthcare workers report surge in post traumatic stress
Healthcare workers report surge in post traumatic stress
By Zach Shaw
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even with an end to the pandemic in sight, health care and frontline workers feel like they’re experiencing a mental health crisis. Norm Shirk, the head of pastoral care at SwedishAmerican, is concerned about his employees.

“Our staff get connected to our patients and their families after they’ve been here for a long time.. and then when they have the unfortunate outcome of dying .. it’s a grief not just to the family but also to the staff -- when it’s happened repeatedly it has a huge impact on their ability to bounce back.”

Shirk says that his health system offers a variety of services to employees who are struggling, including confidential counseling sessions. “We take care of each other that way by circling through and making sure people have an opportunity to express their own heartbreak and not just that of the patient and the family,” Shirk tells 23 News.

Kevin Polky, the head of KP Counseling in Rockford, says he’s seen a surge in patients at his practice -- most are exhibiting symptoms of post traumatic stress. Many counseling services across the Stateline say that they’ve seen such a dramatic increase in referrals that they aren’t accepting new patients.

If you’re struggling with your mental health, you can find more information at mentalhealth.gov. If you need emergency assistance, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
car crash
Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office releases names involved in two fatal accidents
Police are looking for a suspect described as a Black man in his 20′s, wearing a white shirt...
Rockford Police searching for bank robbery suspect who fled on bike
Illinois route 2 and Rockton Road.
6 injured after multi-vehicle crash at IL-2 and Rockton Road
Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) and Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport)
Local legislators urge investigation into Freeport election

Latest News

Gina Meeks wins Rockford's 12th ward
Gina Meeks first elected as 12th ward alderperson since John Beck
The Rockford fast food chain looks to franchise other restaurants across the country.
Beefaroo looks to expand nationally
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam amended legislation to accelerate the legalization of marijuana...
In Grown Farms to host job fair at Freeport Public Library Tuesday
A few more days of unsettled weather lie ahead.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 4/8/2021
How stress impacts your sleep
Miss Carly’s in need of blanket donations