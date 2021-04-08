Freeport man charged with first degree murder after body found in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man was arrested and charged with first degree murder from a homicide investigation out of Carroll County on March 10.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was called to Miller’s Boat Landing at 6898 Marina Rd. in Savanna for a body found in the Mississippi River. Since that time, an investigation has been underway by the Northwest Illinois Critical Response Team to assist with the suspicious death investigation.

Investigators believe that Keith Heidenreich’s death was related to incidents that took place inside the residence of Levi TJ Meyer, 45 of Freeport and 39-year-old Savanna native Danielle K. Heidenreich at 50 Blackhawk St. in Hanover. Keith Heidenreich’s body was then driven by vehicle to the Miller’s Landing location and discarded into the Mississippi River, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation, arrest warrants were issued through Jo Daviess County for Meyer with first degree murder and Danielle K. Heidenreich for concealment of homicidal death. Both are in custody.

Bond for Meyer is $1,000,000, 10 percent applies. Bond for Heidenreich is $250,000, 10 percent applies, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting agencies include the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Hanover Police, Galena Police, Stockton Police, Savanna Police, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations, Carroll County Coroner’s Office and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

