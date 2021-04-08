Dakota football done for remainder of spring after positive case of COVID-19

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Dakota High School announced on Thursday its football program, including junior varsity, has canceled the remainder of its spring football season due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the program.

The Indians already had their six-game season shortened to just five games after their Week 1 game against Forreston was canceled. The varsity team went 0-2, scoring just seven points in the two losses.

Dakota also dealt with COVID concerns canceling the end of the boys basketball season in March.

The games impacted for the final three weeks of the season include:

Varsity

April 9 vs. Lena-Winslow

April 16 vs. Orangeville

April 23 vs. Stockton

Junior Varsity

April 12 vs. East Dubuque

April 19 vs. Galena

April 26 vs. Forreston

