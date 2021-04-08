Advertisement

Comfort Keepers raises wages for caregivers to $15 an hour

The company is offering the wage increase along with retirement plan matching and other expanded benefits.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comfort Keepers, an in home care company for seniors, and other adults needing care, announced raising their starting wages for caregivers to $15 and $16 on weekends.

They will also be expanding benefits include paid time off, job training and flexible schedules for in-home care employees.

With COVID-19 creating difficulties for seniors who found themselves isolated from their families, caregivers have found ways to safely support their clients in the comfort of their own home. The company is offering the wage increase along with retirement plan matching and other expanded benefits.

“Our caregivers have shown incredible dedication, flexibility and devotion for their job and the seniors they care for,” Mark Podemski said, owner of Comfort Keepers. “By enhancing pay, benefits, and training for our caregivers, we can increase their quality of life and in turn, help ensure our overall mission of delivering joy and meaning to seniors every day. Our caregivers are heroic in their own right and we want to say thank you for all the valuable work they provide to our community.”

Comfort Keepers is also looking to expand its number of employees and hire caregivers who are willing to provide for seniors. A typical caregiver job description may include meal preparation, companionship, transportation, running errands, helping with personal care and more. The job now offers starting wages of $15 per hour, benefits, job training and flexible schedules.

Visit ComfortKeepers.com for more information.

