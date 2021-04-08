City of Beloit Police looking for information in fatal shooting

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation from a shooting on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred just before Midnight Tuesday, March 30. Police say a 33 year old was fatally shot at the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. No information has been released on a possible suspect, however Beloit PD say multiple vehicles were seen in the are directly before, during, and after the shooting. They encourage anyone who was at the scene around that time, or anyone with information to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.

