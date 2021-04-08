Advertisement

Aquin knocks of Lutheran in non-conference action

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin puts their six game winning streak on the line against Rockford Lutheran in non-conference play.

The Bulldogs start strong, they open the first set on a 5-0 run and win the it handedly 25-20 over Lutheran. Senior Ashley Lamm had seven points in set one.

In the second set Aquin opens on a 6-1 run. Lutheran would fight back and cut the deficit to three points late in set 2, but eventually drop it to the Bulldogs who win in straight sets.

Aquin will head to Durand for a conference matchup Thursday, April 8 at 7:00 P.M.

Next up for Lutheran is a BNC battle with Winnebago at home on Thursday, April 8 at 6:30 P.M.

