A Soggy Pattern Takes Over

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers this morning and again late afternoon and evening with a slight chance of a few thunderstorm clusters. Highs will stay steady around the 60 degree mark today with southeast winds 10 - 20 MPH. Scattered showers on Saturday with highs around 60. More shower chances Saturday afternoon and evening with a slight chance on Sunday morning. Dry later in the day on Sunday through Wednesday next week as cooler temperatures arrive on Tuesday.

