Advertisement

A Soggy Pattern Takes Over

Occasional Showers Through Saturday Evening
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers this morning and again late afternoon and evening with a slight chance of a few thunderstorm clusters. Highs will stay steady around the 60 degree mark today with southeast winds 10 - 20 MPH. Scattered showers on Saturday with highs around 60. More shower chances Saturday afternoon and evening with a slight chance on Sunday morning. Dry later in the day on Sunday through Wednesday next week as cooler temperatures arrive on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Police are looking for a suspect described as a Black man in his 20′s, wearing a white shirt...
Rockford Police searching for bank robbery suspect who fled on bike
car crash
Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office releases names involved in two fatal accidents
Illinois route 2 and Rockton Road.
6 injured after multi-vehicle crash at IL-2 and Rockton Road
Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) and Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport)
Local legislators urge investigation into Freeport election

Latest News

Showers and thunderstorms are to arrive late Wednesday evening, likely weakening as they do so.
FIRST ALERT: Showers, few gusty storms possible Wednesday evening/overnight
A slow moving low pressure system is to bring us numerous rounds of showers and storms through...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 4/7/2021
Another Warm One with T-Shower Chances
Another Warm One with T-Shower Chances
Most of the rain will hold up until late Wednesday overnight into Thursday.
Second straight 80° on tap Wednesday, though significant changes lie ahead