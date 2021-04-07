Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 43 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 6.9%

The health department says 131,588 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
COVID-19 virus
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 43 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 28,101 as of Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 456. The seven-day positivity rate is now 6.9 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 131,588 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 30 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from the Thursday, March 18 report of 33.

