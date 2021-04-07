Advertisement

Study: Illinois pandemic habits likely to stick

Two-thirds of Illinoisans expect K-12 schools to move classes online during inclement weather, rather than canceling classes.
Businesses are using online platforms to reach people from a safe distance.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Verizon released findings from their Look Forward study on how Americans have adapted to life one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and what they think it will look like a year in the future.

The study — conducted with Morning Consult and combined with Verizon network data — suggests permanent changes in the workplace, a sustained larger appetite for streamed content, a comeback for phone calls, and a more equal mix of online and in-person shopping as the new norm.

According to the study:

  • 66% of Illinoisans expect K-12 schools to move classes online during inclement weather, rather than canceling classes.
  • 45% say that discussing TV and streaming content has helped them feel connected to friends and family during the pandemic.
  • 41% of respondents from Illinois report that they have purchased or downloaded a mobile game at least once since the pandemic started; while 36% report doing the same for a computer or console game.
  • 25% of respondents from Illinois said that they spend 3 or more hours a week playing games on their mobile devices.
  • 39% say they either upgraded or considered upgrading their mobile data plan within the last year; 27% say the same when it comes to their home internet bandwidth.
  • 48% of adults anticipate that a year from now, they will be shopping in person and online equally.
  • 56% of Illinois adults say they were shopping mostly in person pre-pandemic, while 36% say the same now.
  • 19% say they’ve recently shopped mostly online, while 41% say they’ve recently shopped through an equal mix of in person and online.
  • Only 11% expect they’ll be shopping mostly online a year from today, compared to 7% who were before the pandemic, and 19% who are today.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 64 percent of Illinoisans have completed a DIY (do it yourself) project around their home at least once or twice. For the full national survey results, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

