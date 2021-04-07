Advertisement

Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that one in three people who had COVID-19 may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms.

Researchers writing in the journal Lancet Psychiatry said 34% of COVID-19 survivors received a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months of infection.

Anxiety and mood disorders were the two most diagnosed.

Conditions were more severe in hospitalized patients, but they were also common in outpatients.

The study examined electronic health records of more than 230,000 patients, making it the largest study of its kind yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passenger in Stephenson County crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery today
Passenger in Stephenson Co. crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery Tuesday
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Michael Funk
More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash
Chicago adds to Emergency Travel Order
City of Chicago updates emergency travel order
Roscoe man, 52, killed in Stephenson Co. crash

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mt. Vernon,...
Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her
President Biden is promising to fight as hard as possible for his infrastructure plan, despite...
Senate gives Biden a big tool to work around GOP filibuster
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
Speeding was cause of Tiger Woods accident
Rep. Maurice West, Northwest Community Center to host food giveaway