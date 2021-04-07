Stephenson County Sheriff's releases names involved in two fatal accidents

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information about those involved in two fatal accidents that occurred within the county over the last two weeks.

On Sunday, March 28 a single vehicle accident occurred on Vanbrocklyn Road near Autumn Lane where one person was killed. During the investigation, it was found that a Ford pickup truck was driving northbound on Vanbrocklyn Road by David Kozar, 42, of Freeport when it drove into the east ditch and then struck a culvert at the intersection of Autumn Lane.

This caused the truck to go airborne and roll over. Kozar and his passenger Michael Debleyzer, 30 of Berwyn, were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital where Kozar was pronounced dead. Officials say they do not have an update on Debleyzer.

Officials also have an update the fatal accident in which two people were killed On Saturday, April 3. The investigation says a Chrysler 200 was driven by Michael Funk, 27, of Freeport and was traveling westbound on Winneshiek Road when he drove into the eastbound lane of traffic, striking a Dodge Durango driven by Chad Vandre, 52, of Roscoe.

Funk was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, Raice Kampmeier, 30, of Freeport was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Vandre was taken by helicopter to OSF in Rockford and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Vandre’s two boys who were in the car with his were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have any updates on the condition of Raice Kampmeier or the two boys.

A GoFundMe was started to honor Funk to help his family in the aftermath of the crash. To date it has raised more than $16,000.

Both crashes are still under investigation.

