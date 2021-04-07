Advertisement

Several area girls selected to this year’s IBCA All-State teams

Stockton's Tiana Timpe and Dakota's Tabytha Toelke went bucket-for-bucket in their match-up on Monday. Toelke broke the program record for career points while Timpe got the win.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(WIFR) - In a year with so much uncertainty, area talent showcased their abilities in a short amount of time. The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its girls’ All-State teams for all four class levels, and there is plenty of players earning recognition.

Class 1A All-State Team

  • Abi Payne (Amboy)
  • Mallory Powers (Amboy)
  • Tabytha Toelke (Dakota)
  • Karlie Krogman (Eastland)
  • Brooke Heiman (Indian Creek)
  • Tiana Timpe (Stockton)

Class 1A Special Mention

  • Gabby Jones (Amboy)
  • Olivia Dinges (Amboy)
  • Addie DeMichele (Aquin)
  • Maddie Hildebrand (Aquin)
  • Corrina Noble (Galena)
  • Talena Rogers (Eastland)
  • Kaya Lervik (South Beloit)

Class 2A All-State Team

  • Jennifer Heinberg (Marengo)
  • Miyah Brown (Winnebago)
  • Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago)

Class 2A Special Mention

  • Ava Kultgen (Byron)
  • Mikayla Huffine (Lutheran)

Class 3A All-State Team

  • Brooklyn Borum (Sterling)
  • Faith Feuerbach (Sycamore)

Class 3A Special Mention

  • Abby Guthrie (Dixon)
  • Breelyn Borum (Sterling)
  • Evyn Carrier (Sycamore)

