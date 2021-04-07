Several area girls selected to this year’s IBCA All-State teams
(WIFR) - In a year with so much uncertainty, area talent showcased their abilities in a short amount of time. The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its girls’ All-State teams for all four class levels, and there is plenty of players earning recognition.
Class 1A All-State Team
- Abi Payne (Amboy)
- Mallory Powers (Amboy)
- Tabytha Toelke (Dakota)
- Karlie Krogman (Eastland)
- Brooke Heiman (Indian Creek)
- Tiana Timpe (Stockton)
Class 1A Special Mention
- Gabby Jones (Amboy)
- Olivia Dinges (Amboy)
- Addie DeMichele (Aquin)
- Maddie Hildebrand (Aquin)
- Corrina Noble (Galena)
- Talena Rogers (Eastland)
- Kaya Lervik (South Beloit)
Class 2A All-State Team
- Jennifer Heinberg (Marengo)
- Miyah Brown (Winnebago)
- Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago)
Class 2A Special Mention
- Ava Kultgen (Byron)
- Mikayla Huffine (Lutheran)
Class 3A All-State Team
- Brooklyn Borum (Sterling)
- Faith Feuerbach (Sycamore)
Class 3A Special Mention
- Abby Guthrie (Dixon)
- Breelyn Borum (Sterling)
- Evyn Carrier (Sycamore)
