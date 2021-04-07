Several area girls selected to this year’s IBCA All-State teams

(WIFR) - In a year with so much uncertainty, area talent showcased their abilities in a short amount of time. The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its girls’ All-State teams for all four class levels, and there is plenty of players earning recognition.

Class 1A All-State Team

Abi Payne (Amboy)

Mallory Powers (Amboy)

Tabytha Toelke (Dakota)

Karlie Krogman (Eastland)

Brooke Heiman (Indian Creek)

Tiana Timpe (Stockton)

Class 1A Special Mention

Gabby Jones (Amboy)

Olivia Dinges (Amboy)

Addie DeMichele (Aquin)

Maddie Hildebrand (Aquin)

Corrina Noble (Galena)

Talena Rogers (Eastland)

Kaya Lervik (South Beloit)

Class 2A All-State Team

Jennifer Heinberg (Marengo)

Miyah Brown (Winnebago)

Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago)

Class 2A Special Mention

Ava Kultgen (Byron)

Mikayla Huffine (Lutheran)

Class 3A All-State Team

Brooklyn Borum (Sterling)

Faith Feuerbach (Sycamore)

Class 3A Special Mention

Abby Guthrie (Dixon)

Breelyn Borum (Sterling)

Evyn Carrier (Sycamore)

