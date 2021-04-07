Second straight 80° on tap Wednesday, though significant changes lie ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just when you thought our weather couldn’t possibly get any more gorgeous, Tuesday happened. For the first time since October 10, nearly six full months ago, temperatures in Rockford touched the 80° mark. With our first 80° of the calendar year occurring, on average, on April 23, today’s warmth came about two and a half weeks ahead of schedule. One would expect to see warmth like today’s in the middle of June, when our normal high temperature sits at 81°.

Rockford saw mid-June heat as the first 80° arrived of 2021 on April 6. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s a continuation of what’s been a remarkably mild spring thus far. Since March 1, 27 of 37 days (73%) have been above normal in the temperature department, and we’ll undoubtedly tack on to that total in the days ahead. To put Tuesday’s warmth in historical context, only 17 other years dating back to 1893 had seen an 80° on or before April 6. Before we get too comfortable with the early April warmth, we need to pump the brakes just a little bit. It can and does get cold well beyond today’s date, and it’s been known to snow even into April’s final days. Typically, we don’t see our last 32° low temperature until the very end of the month, and if history is any guide, another half inch of snow typically falls beyond April 6. So don’t put away the heavy coats just yet.

The normal last 32° day is still at the end of April (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In fact, there are some rather telling indications that our pattern’s to take a rather significant turn for the colder, not immediately, but within the next two weeks. Approximately the easternmost two-thirds of the nation’s on track to see cooler than normal temperatures during the middle portion of the month. At this point, there don’t appear to be any punishing Arctic outbreaks on the horizon, rather a somewhat lengthy stretch of somewhat chilly temperatures.

Expect a slight chance in the temperature department towards the end of April. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In the short term, though, we’re to remain warm, but we’ll turn much more unsettled at the same time. Wednesday’s to be another warm one, thanks to mixed sunshine and another gusty southerly wind. We’ll be dry through most, if not all of the day, though a few isolated showers or storms may fire later in the day. Temperature wise, given enough sunshine, another 80° temperature isn’t at all out of the question.

Most of Wednesday will be dry, the rain will hold off until the late hours into Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Shower and thunderstorm chances rise gradually once the sun goes down Wednesday evening, with more widespread rain likely to come overnight. Several rumbles of thunder, flashes of lightning, and occasional downpours are all a good bet.

Most of the rain will hold up until late Wednesday overnight into Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the sun rises Thursday morning, rain should remain fairly widespread, though as the morning progresses, we’ll expect the activity to begin to become more scattered in nature.

While Thursday does have rain in the forecast, many dry hours are promised. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dry hours are promised in the afternoon, and quite likely several of them. However, given the storm system’s extremely slow motion to the north, we’re also not to rule out additional shower or thunderstorm development.

A cold front swings through Wednesday that brings rain chances late through Thursday and into Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though rain could come down at a pretty good clip throughout this storm’s lifespan, the threat for severe weather remains limited at best. Areas well west and south of the Stateline sit at the epicenter of the highest severe weather potential.

While there is no severe weather threat for us, a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out or lightning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Occasional brief showers are possible Friday as the storm system continues its slow northward jaunt, but dry hours are likely to outnumber the wet ones. A second storm system is being monitored for the opening part of our weekend. There’s growing evidence that a good part of Saturday could be showery, though the finer details regarding that storm system are still to be resolved.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.