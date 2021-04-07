Rockford PD: Bank robbery suspect fled on bike

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect after Midland States Bank in Rockford was robbed Wednesday morning.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a Black man in his 20′s, wearing a white shirt and jeans when he robbed the bank on 1700 N. Alpine Rd. He fled on a bike with an unknown amount of cash, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Robbery to Midland States Bank on N. Alpine. Suspect is a black male, in his 20’s, wearing a white shirt and jeans. Fled on a bike with an undisclosed amount. Please call RPD @ 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 with any info. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 7, 2021

“Please call RPD at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 with any info,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.