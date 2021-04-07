Rockford PD: Bank robbery suspect fled on bike
He allegedly fled on a bike with an unknown amount of cash.
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect after Midland States Bank in Rockford was robbed Wednesday morning.
Police are looking for a suspect described as a Black man in his 20′s, wearing a white shirt and jeans when he robbed the bank on 1700 N. Alpine Rd. He fled on a bike with an unknown amount of cash, according to the Rockford Police Department.
“Please call RPD at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 with any info,” according to the Rockford Police Department.
