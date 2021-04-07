Rockford man wanted for Oct. 2020 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old Rockford man is wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Joseph Cook.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at Concord Commons for reports of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man, later identified as Joseph Cook, suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Cook was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries a few days later, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Antonio Barfield. On April 6, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charge of first degree murder against Barfield and a warrant was obtained for him.

Barfield remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

