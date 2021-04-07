Advertisement

Rockford man wanted for Oct. 2020 murder

Antonio Barfield, 36 of Rockford, is wanted for first degree murder.
Antonio Barfield, 36, Rockford
Antonio Barfield, 36, Rockford(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old Rockford man is wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Joseph Cook.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at Concord Commons for reports of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man, later identified as Joseph Cook, suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Cook was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries a few days later, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Antonio Barfield. On April 6, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charge of first degree murder against Barfield and a warrant was obtained for him.

Barfield remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

