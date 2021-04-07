Advertisement

Rockford IceHogs officially purchased by Chicago Blackhawks

The sale was finalized for $11.8 million including a 15 year lease for the team to continue playing at the BMO.
(WIFR)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs have been formally sold to the Chicago Blackhawks organization after a special meeting on Wednesday.

The Rockford Area Venue and Entertainment board or RAVE unanimously approved the sale of the team Wednesday morning at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The City of Rockford previously owned the team.

RAVE opened up the process with the announcement of a proposal last month.

The move doesn’t mean the city wants the team to leave, in fact, officials believe it’s the best hope to keep them thriving in Rockford.

“We see this as an opportunity to ensure that hockey is here for 10 to 15 years guaranteed and we’re not going to agree to anything else,” RAVE Board Chairperson Craig Thomas said last month.

The sale was finalized for $11.8 million for the IceHogs including a 15 year lease for the team to continue playing at the BMO.

