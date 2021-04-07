Rep. Maurice West, Northwest Community Center to host food giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, and Northwest Community Center will be sponsoring a drive-by free food giveaway on April 8.

Meridian Health is sponsoring the event that will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Northwest Community Center at 1325 N. Johnston Ave. in Rockford.

“As we continue to persevere through this pandemic and look forward to rebuilding our communities, we must not forget those that are struggling today,” West said. “Through great partnership with Meridian Health and Northwest Community Center, we are going to be able to supply our community, our families with 200 boxes of food so that they can continue to put meals on their tables.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.