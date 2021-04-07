Advertisement

Rep. Maurice West, Northwest Community Center to host food giveaway

The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Northwest Community Center.
(WYMT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, and Northwest Community Center will be sponsoring a drive-by free food giveaway on April 8.

Meridian Health is sponsoring the event that will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Northwest Community Center at 1325 N. Johnston Ave. in Rockford.

“As we continue to persevere through this pandemic and look forward to rebuilding our communities, we must not forget those that are struggling today,” West said.  “Through great partnership with Meridian Health and Northwest Community Center, we are going to be able to supply our community, our families with 200 boxes of food so that they can continue to put meals on their tables.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passenger in Stephenson County crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery today
Passenger in Stephenson Co. crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery Tuesday
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Michael Funk
More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash
Chicago adds to Emergency Travel Order
City of Chicago updates emergency travel order
Roscoe man, 52, killed in Stephenson Co. crash

Latest News

COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: 3,790 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths
car crash
Stephenson County Sheriff's releases names involved in two fatal accidents
Antonio Barfield, 36, Rockford
Rockford man wanted for Oct. 2020 murder
Rockford Police Department
Rockford PD: Bank robbery suspect fled on bike