OSF Farm Safety Day preps students for real life emergencies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 40 Saint Anthony College of Nursing students got the opportunity to participate in a farm safety experience sponsored by Stateline Farm Rescue.

The group highlighted different hazards like methane gas poisoning, rollover accidents, grain bin safety as well as getting the change to see how an emergency helicopter rescue is conducted. Nursing Course Coordinator Dr. Susan Newberg says this event will prepare her students and provide them hands-on experience that will help them better learn and prepare to take care of real patients in the future.

Newberg says, “Most of these students even though they have been on a farm, they don’t work a farm and they live in towns. Now when they are going to be working in emergency rooms and ICUs and they get these patients flown in, they don’t understand the dirt and the distance that the emotional aspects are with it, the psychiatric aspects that are with it”

