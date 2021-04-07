Advertisement

OSF Farm Safety Day preps students for real life emergencies

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 40 Saint Anthony College of Nursing students got the opportunity to participate in a farm safety experience sponsored by Stateline Farm Rescue.

The group highlighted different hazards like methane gas poisoning, rollover accidents, grain bin safety as well as getting the change to see how an emergency helicopter rescue is conducted. Nursing Course Coordinator Dr. Susan Newberg says this event will prepare her students and provide them hands-on experience that will help them better learn and prepare to take care of real patients in the future.

Newberg says, “Most of these students even though they have been on a farm, they don’t work a farm and they live in towns. Now when they are going to be working in emergency rooms and ICUs and they get these patients flown in, they don’t understand the dirt and the distance that the emotional aspects are with it, the psychiatric aspects that are with it”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Passenger in Stephenson County crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery today
Passenger in Stephenson Co. crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery Tuesday
Michael Funk
More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash
Roscoe man, 52, killed in Stephenson Co. crash
Two dead, three injured after car accident in Stephenson County

Latest News

Boys and girls club groundbreaking
Boys and Girls Club groundbreaking in Beloit, South Beloit
Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller
Jodi Miller to remain mayor of Freeport
Clint Morris for Mayor FB
Clint Morris to become next mayor of Belvidere
We're tracking several rounds of showers and thunderstorms set to impact our area in the coming...
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 4/6/2021