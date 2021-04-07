Medals of Valor given to responding officers to Don Carter Lanes shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea handed out Medals of Valor to the four officers who were the initial responders to the Don Carter Lanes fatal shooting in Dec. 2020.

Officers Jacoby Barron, Kelly Hormig, Brendan Moore and Fallon Watton were honored on Wednesday.

Congrats to all of our letter, award and medal winners. Thank you to Jessica Jones and Maurice West Sr. for their years of service on the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners. Posted by Rockford Illinois Police Department on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

“In the face of active gunfire, all four of these officers charged into danger in complete disregard for their own safety to save others. There is no doubt that their response saved many innocent lives. In addition to these medals, each of these officers received an IceHogs game-worn jersey with their individual names on the back from the first responders front lines game this past March,” O’Shea said. “To say that they responded, really doesn’t cover it. Anybody who has watched the videos and seen how they responded; A. is a credit to them and B. it’s a credit to our training that it takes place here, every year that we do in the department. I know there were more officers involved and at some point, there’s a lot of officers involved, but those four -- I’ve seen the videos and to say it’s heroic is an understatement. Great job, as always.”

