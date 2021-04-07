Mayor Tom McNamara wins second term in unopposed race

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tom McNamara will keep his seat as Rockford’s mayor, and serve a second term.

He did not have an opponent in this race. His second term will be challenging as the community tries to recover from the pandemic and ease financial burdens. And he will have to work with a new police and fire chief as well as a large turnover on city council.

McNamara assumed his position in May of 2017, leaving his position as 3rd Ward Alderperson.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.