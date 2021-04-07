Loves Park City Clerk Bob Burden wins tight race, keeps seat

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Incumbent Loves Park City Clerk Bob Burden edges Clint Little with 52% of the vote, retaining his seat.

Burden will enter his 25th year as City Clerk after a tight race. He says he wants to update the website and have a service portal for Loves Park citizens to conduct necessary business without having to leave their home. Burden also says he is happy to continue what has become the most wonderful job he has ever held.

“I’m so grateful. It’s been a tremendous experience. So many people have stepped forward to help, and it’s been one of the most positive, wonderful experiences of my life, it really has. I know that sounds corny but it’s true.”

