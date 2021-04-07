John Peterson to take over as Rockton Village President
Peterson defeated opponent David Winters by more than 100 votes.
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - John Peterson edges out David Winters in Tuesday’s consolidated election to win the race for Rockton Village President.
By 115 votes, Peterson defeated his opponent, securing 57% of the vote. Peterson, a local realtor, will replace the retiring Dale Adams, who previously held the position of Village President.
