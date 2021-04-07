Jodi Miller to remain mayor of Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - In a race for power in the Pretzel City, incumbent Jodi Miller will remain mayor of Freeport after defeating long time city council and county board member Ronnie Bush.

Both Miller and Bush told WIFR they were nervous and excited prior to the election being called as only one of them will be able to represent Freeport as mayor.

Miller currently serves as the city’s mayor and said she wanted a second term to keep serving the community and improving life in the Pretzel City. Bush has served on the Stephenson County Board for more than 20 years and said running the city of Freeport was something he always wanted to do.

“The city of Freeport has seen some challenges over the last four years I’m really proud of the accomplishments that we’ve been able to put forth and i look forward to being able to follow through with the long term plans that we’ve adopted,” Miller said.

Both candidates said whatever the outcome may be, they’re grateful for everyone who has supported them along the way.

