IDPH: 3,790 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 3,700 new coronavirus cases were reported in Illinois on Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,790 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases including 28 additional deaths.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 31 to April 6 is 4.1 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 31-to April 6 is 4.6 percent.

On the vaccination front, a total of 6,552,982 vaccines were administered in the state so far. On Tuesday, 139,724 COVID vaccine doses were given in Illinois.

On Tuesday, IDPH reported 2,931 new and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, including 13 additional deaths. The last time Illinois passed the 2,900 mark for cases was in February.

IDPH announced this week that the state will get an extra $124 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to further expand its COVID-19 vaccination program. It includes more than $90 million for the state and $33 million for the city of Chicago.

