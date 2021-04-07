Advertisement

Democrats hold lead in Rockford City Council after Tuesday’s election

Democrats now hold a 10-4 advantage on the city council.
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two incumbents and three newcomers are elected to Rockford City Council.

2nd ward Alderperson Jonathan Logemann defeats Republican challenger Tyler Crosby to retain his seat on the council. The Democrat wins with 72% of the vote.

4th ward Alderperson Kevin Frost also defeats a political newcomer comfortably. The Incumbent Republican beat Democrat Bryan Amezquita with 68% of the vote.

There will be several new names on the city council as Rockford Public School teacher Democrat Aprel Prunty defeats Jerry Wells in Rockford’s 6th ward.

In Rockford’s 12th ward, Democrat Gina Meeks of The United Way defeats Republican real estate broker Robert Walsh. Meeks replaces the seat previously held by the late John Beck, who passed away last year.

Perhaps the tightest race of the night was in the 14th ward, Democrat Mark Bonne defeats Republican Mark Stefanic by less than 70 votes to win. The 14th ward was previously led by current Winnebago County Board Chairperson Joseph Chiarelli.

Democrats now hold a 10-4 advantage on the city council.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passenger in Stephenson County crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery today
Passenger in Stephenson Co. crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery Tuesday
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Michael Funk
More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash
Chicago adds to Emergency Travel Order
City of Chicago updates emergency travel order
Roscoe man, 52, killed in Stephenson Co. crash

Latest News

Rep. Maurice West, Northwest Community Center to host food giveaway
COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: 3,790 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths
car crash
Stephenson County Sheriff's releases names involved in two fatal accidents
Antonio Barfield, 36, Rockford
Rockford man wanted for Oct. 2020 murder
Rockford Police Department
Rockford PD: Bank robbery suspect fled on bike