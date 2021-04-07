Democrats hold lead in Rockford City Council after Tuesday’s election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two incumbents and three newcomers are elected to Rockford City Council.

2nd ward Alderperson Jonathan Logemann defeats Republican challenger Tyler Crosby to retain his seat on the council. The Democrat wins with 72% of the vote.

4th ward Alderperson Kevin Frost also defeats a political newcomer comfortably. The Incumbent Republican beat Democrat Bryan Amezquita with 68% of the vote.

There will be several new names on the city council as Rockford Public School teacher Democrat Aprel Prunty defeats Jerry Wells in Rockford’s 6th ward.

In Rockford’s 12th ward, Democrat Gina Meeks of The United Way defeats Republican real estate broker Robert Walsh. Meeks replaces the seat previously held by the late John Beck, who passed away last year.

Perhaps the tightest race of the night was in the 14th ward, Democrat Mark Bonne defeats Republican Mark Stefanic by less than 70 votes to win. The 14th ward was previously led by current Winnebago County Board Chairperson Joseph Chiarelli.

Democrats now hold a 10-4 advantage on the city council.

