Clint Morris to become next mayor of Belvidere

Clint Morris for Mayor FB
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the more contentious races of the election involved the current Mayor of Belvidere, Mike Chamberlain and his opponent, Clinton Morris.

With all the votes in, Morris denied Chamberlain a third term. The independent beat the incumbent by about 14 percentage points.

Chamberlain was first elected to the council in 2013 after serving two terms on the city council. Morris also served on the council and told voters the city needs to be and do better, particularly with taxes.

