Boys and Girls Club groundbreaking in Beloit, South Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - After spending nearly 60 years in the same building, leaders at the Stateline Boys and Girls Clubs hope their new location will be catalyst for another six decades of sustained success.

A perfect day in Beloit to shovel out the first dirt at the future sight of the Stateline Boys and Girls Clubs. It will be located in the 200 block of Maple Avenue, right behind the new School District of Beloit Welcome Center.

The city of Beloit donated the new land and CEO Mark Rand said they couldn’t have picked a better location to serve the youth of Beloit and South Beloit.

“This checks all those boxes. It’s more centrally located. It’s part of city center. It’s right down the street from the high school. Our teen population is just going to explode over the next five years,” Rand said.

