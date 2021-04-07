Advertisement

Boys and Girls Clubs break ground on new facility in Beloit

It will be located in the 200 block of Maple Avenue.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - After spending nearly 60 years in the same building, leaders at the Stateline Boys and Girls Club hope their new location will be the catalyst for another six decades of sustained success.

A perfect day in Beloit to shovel out the first dirt at the future sight of the Stateline Boys and Girls Clubs. It will be located in the 200 block of Maple Avenue right behind the new School District of Beloit Welcome Center. The City of Beloit donated the new land and CEO Mark Rand says they couldn’t have picked a better location to service the youth of Beloit and South Beloit.

“This checks all those boxes,” Rand said. “It’s more centrally located, it’s part of city center, and it’s right down the street from the high school. Our teen population is just going to explode over the next five years.”

