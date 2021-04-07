Advertisement

Another Warm One with T-Shower Chances

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon with south winds 10 - 20 MPH highs should reach the upper 70′s. Showers and a few thunderstorms tonight with low in the middle 50′s. Cloudy on Thursday with passing showers from time to time. Highs in the middle 60′s which still puts us roughly 8-10 degrees above where we should be this time of year. Slight chance for scattered showers Friday and Saturday with highs around 60.

