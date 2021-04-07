Advertisement

6 injured after multi-vehicle crash at IL-2 and Rockton Road

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Illinois route 2 and Rockton Road.
Illinois route 2 and Rockton Road.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people were taken to hospitals and two were treated for their injuries at the scene of a crash at Illinois Route 2 and Rockton Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. One of the drivers of the vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated. They are considered to be in critical condition.

A medical helicopter was initially called to the scene, but overruled due to wind. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, as roads near the scene of the crash will be closed for at least another hour, according to Deputy Chief Matt Hollinger of the Rockton Police Department.

