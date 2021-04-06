Women in real estate still facing gender inequities despite dominating industry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As homes fly off the market, the Rockford Area Realtors shines a spotlight on women. Real estate agents share why women are playing a significant role in the industry.

“I am a business person, as well as mother and provider,” said Dickerson and Nieman Broker and Realtor, Gaby Johnson.

As home sale statistics roll in for 2021, women are rising in the real estate ranks.

“It’s the highest paying, hardest work you’ll ever do, and it’s the lowest paying, easiest work you’ll ever do,” said Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Crosby Starck Real Estate Owner and Broker, Jean Crosby.

In some cases, women account for 60% of sales revenue, according to the National Association of Realtors. Though, women in the business said it’s not easy.

“To start a company and to also run my own real estate team, which is called Sold on Toni, it did require 60-80 hours a week,” said Keller Williams Realty Owner, Toni Vanderheyden. “On top of that, I have four children, and six grandkids.”

The National Association of Realtors said the U.S. residential real estate industry is dominated by women. In May 2018, 63% of all realtors are female. But Johnson said women still face gender inequities.

“There’s still that preconceived notion that women equals mother, equals feelings, and men are still seen as the provider,” Johnson said.

Vanderheyden said women have more expectations in the industry.

“They think it’s ok for men to run large companies, and not have to worry about grandbabies and kids,” said Vanderheyden.

Crosby said it’s more than just selling houses. Women impact the community as business leaders and in society.

“You have to have the self confidence you can do this,” said Crosby. “And that comes from within, you can’t get that from anybody but yourself.”

A 2011 Trulia study found there are more women real estate professionals in every state than male real estate agents.

