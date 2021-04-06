Advertisement

Rockford PD Chief O’Shea to retire April 30

O’Shea’s last day will be April 30.
Chief Dan O'Shea speaks on behalf of the Rockford Police Department.
Chief Dan O'Shea speaks on behalf of the Rockford Police Department.(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After five years in the position, Rockford Police Department Chief Dan O’Shea has announced he will retire on April 30.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in this community over the last five years,” Chief O’Shea said. “My goal when I came to Rockford in 2016 was to focus on building relationships while reducing crime. We are doing that. We are making an incredible and tangible impact with our ROCK Houses and our programs for the area’s youth, and I know that will continue after my retirement.”

Since Chief O’Shea’s arrival in 2016 to the end of 2020, there were decreases in crime across the board, according to an announcement by the Rockford Police Department.

“I’m grateful for his strong leadership and his dedication to community engagement,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. “I wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Property crime went down by 27 percent, aggravated assault by 42 percent, robberies by 70 percent and auto thefts by 52 percent The overall violent crime rate also decreased by 15.7 percent during O’Shea’s tenure, according to the police department.

“During his time as Chief, he has also reprioritized the department’s budget to support initiatives aimed at addressing root causes of our violent crime, including the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention and Camp Hope – a program focused on mentoring children from homes where they are exposed to domestic violence,” according to the police department. “In addition, he was instrumental in piloting our new Co-Responder Model - where law enforcement and clinicians work together in response to emergency calls that involve a person experiencing a behavioral health crisis. This new model provides law enforcement with appropriate alternatives to arrest.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Michael Funk
More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash
Roscoe man, 52, killed in Stephenson Co. crash
Two dead, three injured after car accident in Stephenson County
Death investigation underway in Rockford

Latest News

COVID-19 cases are rising in some states, but there is good news on the vaccine front. (Source:...
IDPH: 2,931 new cases of COVID-19, 13 more deaths
Rockford Fire Department Twitter
Rockford FD determining cause of Allerton Drive fire
Local business picks back up for Easter celebrations
Local business picks back up for Easter celebrations
Passenger in Stephenson County crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery today
Passenger in Stephenson Co. crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery Tuesday