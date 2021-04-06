Rockford PD Chief O’Shea to retire April 30

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After five years in the position, Rockford Police Department Chief Dan O’Shea has announced he will retire on April 30.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in this community over the last five years,” Chief O’Shea said. “My goal when I came to Rockford in 2016 was to focus on building relationships while reducing crime. We are doing that. We are making an incredible and tangible impact with our ROCK Houses and our programs for the area’s youth, and I know that will continue after my retirement.”

Since Chief O’Shea’s arrival in 2016 to the end of 2020, there were decreases in crime across the board, according to an announcement by the Rockford Police Department.

“I’m grateful for his strong leadership and his dedication to community engagement,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. “I wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Property crime went down by 27 percent, aggravated assault by 42 percent, robberies by 70 percent and auto thefts by 52 percent The overall violent crime rate also decreased by 15.7 percent during O’Shea’s tenure, according to the police department.

“During his time as Chief, he has also reprioritized the department’s budget to support initiatives aimed at addressing root causes of our violent crime, including the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention and Camp Hope – a program focused on mentoring children from homes where they are exposed to domestic violence,” according to the police department. “In addition, he was instrumental in piloting our new Co-Responder Model - where law enforcement and clinicians work together in response to emergency calls that involve a person experiencing a behavioral health crisis. This new model provides law enforcement with appropriate alternatives to arrest.”

