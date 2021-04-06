Rockford FD determining cause of Allerton Drive fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department took control of a fire inside a garage on Tuesday morning.

Crews were sent to the 5900 block of Allerton Drive around 11:30 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department Twitter account.

The department will be on scene conducting overhaul operations and determining the cause of the fire. This story will be updated if new information comes in.

