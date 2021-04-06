Advertisement

Rockford FD determining cause of Allerton Drive fire

The department will be on scene conducting overhaul operations and determining the cause of the fire.
Rockford Fire Department Twitter
Rockford Fire Department Twitter(Rockford Fire Department Twitter)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department took control of a fire inside a garage on Tuesday morning.

Crews were sent to the 5900 block of Allerton Drive around 11:30 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department Twitter account.

The department will be on scene conducting overhaul operations and determining the cause of the fire. This story will be updated if new information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Michael Funk
More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash
Roscoe man, 52, killed in Stephenson Co. crash
Two dead, three injured after car accident in Stephenson County
Death investigation underway in Rockford

Latest News

Chief Dan O'Shea speaks on behalf of the Rockford Police Department.
Rockford PD Chief O’Shea to retire April 30
COVID-19 cases are rising in some states, but there is good news on the vaccine front. (Source:...
IDPH: 2,931 new cases of COVID-19, 13 more deaths
Local business picks back up for Easter celebrations
Local business picks back up for Easter celebrations
Passenger in Stephenson County crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery today
Passenger in Stephenson Co. crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery Tuesday