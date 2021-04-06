Rockford City Council approves summer 2021 events

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Council members take a big step forward Monday night and approve six of the city’s most popular summertime events.

“We know that a lot of people want to get back to normal,” said Rockford Alderperson Bill Rose.

The Memorial Day Parade, Fourth of July Fireworks, and Kentucky Derby Party were some of the festivities council says can happen, but they’re keeping an eye on the county’s COVID numbers.

“A lot of it is because of COVID, being careful, and listening to our numbers that we’re getting from the health department,” said Alderperson Ann Thompson-Kelly. “The mayor has a daily meeting with the health department on our numbers and where we are and keeping us abreast on the status.”

Rose says pulling the plug on these events last year was a tough pill to swallow.

“It was one of the hardest decisions as a city council to not move forward with Fourth of July,” said Rose. “I mean it’s our nations birthday.”

Thompson-Kelly says while COVID has put many other activities on pause some are better than none.

“Unfortunately it’s not as many as we normally have this time of year, but I’m happy to see that they’re now being scheduled and referred to the committee,” said Thompson-Kelly.

Preparations are underway for other events like Rockford City Market, RPS 2.05 Fun Run, and State Street Mile. These events will move to committee for discussion before heading to the full council for approval.

