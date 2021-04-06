Passenger in Stephenson Co. crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery Tuesday

STEPHENSON, Ill. (WIFR) - A passenger in a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Stephenson County on Saturday night has tested positive for COVID-19.

A GoFundMe has been made for Raice Kampmeier by his sister, Brianna Hooper.

“He has a broken back, broken pelvis, bruised kidneys, bruised lungs, bleeding of the spleen, and a head concussion,” Hooper said, adding that his first surgery is Tuesday. “Raice is starting to have symptoms of COVID. Hopefully he can still have his surgery. We all know Raice was big into sports and the doctors said his sporting career is over.”

Kampmeier also tested positive for COVID-19. The GoFundMe is currently at $3,390 of the $10,000 listed goal.

“Raice has two small kids at home that miss him very much and we’re trying to do everything we can to try and relieve some of the financial burden,” Hooper continues. “We’d like to also use some of the funds raised to make the home more accessible because he will be in a full body cast and possibly a wheel chair and or a walker.”

Another fundraiser has been made to help the family of Michael Funk after he was killed in the crash.

