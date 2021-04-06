OSF, OrthoIllinois team up with Carpenter’s Place for annual foot care event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To commemorate Holy Thursday, OrthoIllinois and OSF teamed up with Carpenter’s Place to wash the feet of those in need.

Podiatrists not only cleaned the feet of the guests at Carpenter’s Place, but also provided nail trimming and new shoes. The event was to commemorate Jesus washing the feet of the disciples during Holy Week.

“It’s almost one of those like put your money where your mouth is kind of a things.... Its always one thing to say give back to your community, be actively involved, but that’s something we can take a lot of pride in saying we are actively involved in our community, and we like to take an active approach in the people around us,” said OSF Podiatry Resident, Ashley Smith.

More than 100 pairs of shoes and socks were donated by both OSF and OrthoIllinois. Members of OSF say the simple act of giving back is something they could take pride in.

