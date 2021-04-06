Advertisement

OSF, OrthoIllinois team up with Carpenter’s Place for annual foot care event

Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To commemorate Holy Thursday, OrthoIllinois and OSF teamed up with Carpenter’s Place to wash the feet of those in need.

Podiatrists not only cleaned the feet of the guests at Carpenter’s Place, but also provided nail trimming and new shoes. The event was to commemorate Jesus washing the feet of the disciples during Holy Week.

“It’s almost one of those like put your money where your mouth is kind of a things.... Its always one thing to say give back to your community, be actively involved, but that’s something we can take a lot of pride in saying we are actively involved in our community, and we like to take an active approach in the people around us,” said OSF Podiatry Resident, Ashley Smith.

More than 100 pairs of shoes and socks were donated by both OSF and OrthoIllinois. Members of OSF say the simple act of giving back is something they could take pride in.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Passenger in Stephenson County crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery today
Passenger in Stephenson Co. crash tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes surgery Tuesday
Michael Funk
More than $10K raised in 2 hours for victim of Stephenson Co. crash
Roscoe man, 52, killed in Stephenson Co. crash
Two dead, three injured after car accident in Stephenson County

Latest News

Boys and girls club groundbreaking
Boys and Girls Club groundbreaking in Beloit, South Beloit
Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller
Jodi Miller to remain mayor of Freeport
Clint Morris for Mayor FB
Clint Morris to become next mayor of Belvidere
OSF Farm Safety Day
OSF Farm Safety Day preps students for real life emergencies
We're tracking several rounds of showers and thunderstorms set to impact our area in the coming...
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 4/6/2021