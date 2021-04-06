Advertisement

Keith grad Zoe Nunez named to First Team All-ACC for second straight year

Notre Dame prepares for its spring volleyball season. Rockford native Zoe Nunez has become one of the best setters in college.(WIFR)
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WIFR) - Zoe Nunez continues proving to be one of the best setters in college volleyball. The Rockford native was recognized with her second straight First Team All-ACC accolade, the conference announced earlier this week.

This is the third straight season Nunez has earned all-conference honors, after being named to the Second Team in 2018.

The Keith Country Day grad ranked second in the ACC, averaging 10.92 assists per set and third with 699 total assists. She became the eighth player in Notre Dame volleyball history to reach 3,000 career assists in the regular season finale vs. Duke. She also hit the 50-assist mark twice during the season, including a season-high 57 assists against Valparaiso. Nunez finished second on the team with 200 digs and 22 aces while pitching in with 32 blocks.

Notre Dame (14-3, 13-3 ACC) is back in the NCAA tournament for the third time in four seasons. The Fighting Irish will take on Army (6-2, 4-2 Patriot League) in the first round on Wednesday, April 14 at 11 a.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN3.

This year’s NCAA Championship field has been reduced to 48 teams with the top 16 seeds earning byes to the second round. The entire tournament will be played in Omaha, Nebraska, with the national championship game set for April 24.

