Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu declares for the 2021 NBA Draft

(WIFR) - Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu tested the draft waters last year after a breakout sophomore season. He heard feedback from pretty much every team when he was evaluated and decided to return to Champaign. After his third year with the Illini, Dosunmu is ready to make the jump to the NBA.

Dosunmu, 21, made his intentions known on ESPN’s “The Jump” Tuesday afternoon. Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, while leading Illinois to the Big Ten Conference tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

"It's something I've wanted to do since I was a kid."



Full interview from ESPN's @NBATheJump with Ayo Dosunmu. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/ONrjm5UYbI — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) April 6, 2021

Dosunmu was a consensus first team All-American and won the Bob Cousy Award for college basketball’s best point guard.

The NBA Draft will take place on July 29, with a draft combine scheduled for June 21.

