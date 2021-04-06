Advertisement

Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu declares for the 2021 NBA Draft

Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu celebrates as he cuts the net after Illinois defeated Ohio State in...
Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu celebrates as he cuts the net after Illinois defeated Ohio State in overtime of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)((AP Photo/Darron Cummings))
By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WIFR) - Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu tested the draft waters last year after a breakout sophomore season. He heard feedback from pretty much every team when he was evaluated and decided to return to Champaign. After his third year with the Illini, Dosunmu is ready to make the jump to the NBA.

Dosunmu, 21, made his intentions known on ESPN’s “The Jump” Tuesday afternoon. Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, while leading Illinois to the Big Ten Conference tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Dosunmu was a consensus first team All-American and won the Bob Cousy Award for college basketball’s best point guard.

The NBA Draft will take place on July 29, with a draft combine scheduled for June 21.

