IDPH: 2,931 new cases of COVID-19, 13 more deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 continues to increase with almost 3,000 new coronavirus cases reported.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health there were 2,931 new and probable COVID-19 in the state, including 13 additional deaths. The last time Illinois passed the 2,900 mark for cases was in February.

On Monday, IDPH reported 2,102 new COVID cases were confirmed with an additional 11 new deaths.

Earlier Tuesday, the city of Chicago updated its travel order. North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio, and Washington D.C. have moved from the yellow to orange tier. Idaho, Montana, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina have moved from the orange to the yellow tier.

As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 1,261,667 COVID cases reported in the state, including 21,395 deaths.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 30 to April 5 is 3.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 30 to April 5 is 4.5 percent.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 6,413,258 vaccines were administered in the state Illinois as of last midnight. On Tuesday, more than 95,000 doses were given in Illinois.

IDPH said the state will get an extra $124 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to further expand its COVID-19 vaccination program. It includes more than $90 million for the state and $33 million for the city of Chicago.

Around 75 percent of the money will be focused on “underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 to help ensure individuals are equitably vaccinated.”

